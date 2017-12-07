Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins says flopping is “slowly leaking out” the competitive spirit from the game of basketball.

Late in New Orleans’ 123-114 win over Denver, Mason Plumlee tried to draw a foul on Cousins with a particularly egregious flop.

After the game, Cousins lamented how players no longer take pride in good one-on-one defense (starting at 1:33):

What’s the key to controlling your emotions on the court? We see so many players purposefully try to bait you. Boogie: “It kinda sucks. The competitive spirit of basketball is slowly leaking out. Taking pride in one-on-one defense is slowly leaking out. “It’s more about selling calls and flopping. So you just gotta kinda ignore the B.S. and just play your game.”

