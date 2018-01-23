DeMarcus Cousins put up a historic statline Monday night of 44 points, 24 rebounds, 10 assists and 4 steals in the New Orleans Pelicans’ 132-128 overtime win against the visiting Chicago Bulls.

Boogie became the first player since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1972 to register as many as 40 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in a game.

Anthony Davis added 34 points, and helped lead the Pels from a 17-point deficit in the final five minutes of regulation.

Per the AP: