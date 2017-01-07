Kings center DeMarcus Cousins will be an unrestricted free agent in 2018, and his future in Sacramento has been a constant point of debate for NBA heads.

While on NBA TV this week, Boogie was asked if he pays attention to any of the speculation.

“If you were to ask me, I think my jersey will be hanging in the rafters when I retire in Sacramento,” Cousins said (2:03 in the video below). “My only concern is winning games every night and pushing this team to the next level.”

Despite the very public confrontation with a local columnist, Cousins has been phenomenal this season and his Kings are very much in the Playoff picture.

Making the postseason would be huge for the Kings in convincing Cousins to sign a five-year max extension this summer.

