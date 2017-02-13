DeMarcus Cousins, who recently served an automatic one-game suspension for his 16th technical foul, picked up No. 17 Sunday night.

A frustrated Boogie says “it’s obvious” he can’t be himself when it comes to referees.

DeMarcus Cousins was given his 17th technical foul of the season. 1 more & he’s suspended, again. (via @clippittv)pic.twitter.com/6U5aicu0Pj — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) February 13, 2017

Cousins is the fastest player to amass 16 techs since the auto-suspension rule was implemented in 2005-06.

Per the Sac Bee: