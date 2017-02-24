The Sacramento Kings misled their fans, the media and DeMarcus Cousins about their intentions prior to trading him.

The All-Star center was ready to commit to a long-term deal, but he now unexpectedly finds himself playing alongside Anthony Davis in NOLA.

New Pelicans center @boogiecousins gives @TheUndefeated behind scene story on what really happened with Kings trade. https://t.co/jQ4uPO6O8H — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) February 24, 2017

Boogie says Kings owner Vivek Ranadive consulted him just prior to the All-Star break about getting him some additional help.

Per ESPN:

When did the Kings tell you that you wouldn’t be traded? DMC: “A week before the trade. The sick part about it is that Vlade came in my house with my agent [Jarinn Akana]. We sat in my theater and just talked. That was maybe three weeks ago. We sat there and [he] told me what moves he wanted to make. All of that. I just didn’t understand. […] I got a text from the owner right before I went to All-Star. He was asking me about a player, how I felt about him and making a move. The owner! When it happened, I was just in shock. I didn’t understand.” What would have been the correct way for the Kings to tell you about the trade? DMC: “Like a man. Like a professional. The more those guys talk, the more things come out. It’s just crazy. This ain’t something that happened in a few days. It has been discussed with more than one team. I just don’t understand.” Is there any part of you that wants to talk to Ranadive or (Vlade) Divac? DMC: “Nah. For what? It was a coward move, so I’m pretty sure I will get a coward response. For what? And I’ve seen this happen before. I’ve been there through all same types … I was there with [coach] Mike Malone’s [firing]. I’ve seen how they operate. I know what kind of answer I will get anyway. So, what is the point?”

