An emotional DeMarcus Cousins told Kings fans how much they and the city of Sacramento means to him Monday night.

“My love for this city will never change,” a tearful Boogie said.

My friend got transferred to another city because of his job. He had some things to say. Rough to watch. pic.twitter.com/iBRyMf1UP7 — Carmichael Dave (@CarmichaelDave) February 21, 2017

Cousins, dealt to New Orleans in a stunning blockbuster trade Sunday night shortly after the NBA All-Star Game, appears to have been blindsided by the move.

Man, #TeamNoSleep! Just got back from DMC goodbye party. Very emotional. Communicated a lot of love from fans to him. He loves this place. — Carmichael Dave (@CarmichaelDave) February 21, 2017

I spoke to DMC at length tonight at the gathering. Too much for twitter, I'll lay it out in the AM. Needless to say he was caught off guard. — Carmichael Dave (@CarmichaelDave) February 21, 2017

Per the Sac Bee:

After learning Monday morning the Kings traded their three-time All-Star to New Orleans for an unproven, high draft pick in rookie Buddy Hield, two players who won’t be here next season and two 2017 draft picks, Kings fans wondered if this was the deal they had dreamed about or a nightmare. In a Sacramento Bee poll Monday, 52 percent of respondents said the Kings made the right move by trading Cousins on Sunday night. Most fans, however, agreed general manager Vlade Divac did not get enough in return. […] “It looks to me like the Kings got 49 cents on the dollar on that trade,” said longtime Kings fan Bob Hawkins, a Cameron Park resident. “Something must have happened to precipitate the trade. What did we get in return? A rookie shooting guard? And two picks? Doesn’t make sense on the surface.”

Related

Kings Say They Had ‘Better Deal Two Days Ago’ for DeMarcus Cousins