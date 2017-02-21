An emotional DeMarcus Cousins told Kings fans how much they and the city of Sacramento means to him Monday night.

“My love for this city will never change,” a tearful Boogie said.

Cousins, dealt to New Orleans in a stunning blockbuster trade Sunday night shortly after the NBA All-Star Game, appears to have been blindsided by the move.

Per the Sac Bee:

After learning Monday morning the Kings traded their three-time All-Star to New Orleans for an unproven, high draft pick in rookie Buddy Hield, two players who won’t be here next season and two 2017 draft picks, Kings fans wondered if this was the deal they had dreamed about or a nightmare.

 

In a Sacramento Bee poll Monday, 52 percent of respondents said the Kings made the right move by trading Cousins on Sunday night.

 

Most fans, however, agreed general manager Vlade Divac did not get enough in return. […] “It looks to me like the Kings got 49 cents on the dollar on that trade,” said longtime Kings fan Bob Hawkins, a Cameron Park resident. “Something must have happened to precipitate the trade. What did we get in return? A rookie shooting guard? And two picks? Doesn’t make sense on the surface.”

