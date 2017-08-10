DeMarcus Cousins is looking forward to his first full season in NOLA, and thinks the Pelicans have a chance to be special.

At his Alabama basketball camp, DeMarcus Cousins says Pelicans have "opportunity to do something special." Story: https://t.co/CN0BvVCPbX pic.twitter.com/3etRe4TO3x — Jim Eichenhofer (@Jim_Eichenhofer) August 9, 2017

Boogie has worked hard on his body this summer, and says he is in the “best shape of my life.”

Cousins believes Rajon Rondo can help take him, fellow All-Star Anthony Davis and the Pels to “another level.”

Per NBA.com:

“We’ve got an opportunity to do something special. I just wanted to take full advantage of it,” Cousins said of his focus on getting ready for next season. “Part of transforming my body was to be able to come in and fit the system and be the best DeMarcus I can be in this system. It’s been a long, hard process, but I definitely think it’s worth it. I feel great. I’m excited for this season. A lot my teammates are (also). A lot of guys are working harder than they’ve ever done in their career. I think everybody is feeling that same energy. It can be a special season.” New Orleans’ biggest free-agent splash was the signing of point guard Rajon Rondo, a teammate of Cousins in Sacramento during the 2015-16 season. After getting an up-close view of the difference Rondo’s pass-first, savvy approach can make for a club, Cousins is thrilled to be reunited with the now 11-year NBA veteran. “His impact on the team is going to be incredible. I think he’s going to bring out the best in everybody on our team,” Cousins said. “That’s one thing I appreciated about him on my former team. He helped me grow so much as a player, just in a single season. I think he can take (Davis) to another level, which is even scarier. Scary to think about. “(Rondo’s) IQ, his understanding of the game, he’s a coach on the floor at all times. He takes a lot of slack off the coaches, because he’s a coach on the floor. He’ll probably know the playbook just as much as the guys that are teaching us. He’s a great addition and he’s going to really help us get to the level we want to be.”

Related

DeMarcus Cousins ‘Confident’ Big Lineup with Anthony Davis Will Work