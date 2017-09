Hawks guard Dennis Schroder was reportedly arrested for misdemeanor battery outside of Atlanta on Friday.

Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroder was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge in the Atlanta suburb of Brookhaven, Ga., stemming from an early-morning incident on Friday, sources tell ESPN.

He has been released from custody on bail.