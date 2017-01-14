Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroder still remembers getting into it with Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas during Atlanta’s first-round playoff series against the Celtics.

During the first quarter of Game 3, Thomas hit Schroder in the head with an arm swing, and Schroder responded by knocking Thomas to the ground. The NBA later reviewed the incident and assessed Thomas a Flagrant 1.

On Friday, their first meeting since that year’s playoff series, Thomas reportedly taunted Schroder by shouting that Schroder “ain’t nothing” to Atlanta’s crowd.

Isaiah Thomas yelling to crowd that Dennis Schroder "Ain't nothing." — Chris Vivlamore (@CVivlamoreAJC) January 14, 2017

After the game, Schroder said Thomas’ trash talk crossed the line (via the Atlanta Journal Constitution):

“I’m playing basketball,” Schroder said afterward. “If he think that he got to curse at my mom or say some dumb stuff about my family, that has nothing to do with basketball. That’s his choice. I’ve got too much class for that. Next one, we are going to get it.”

Thomas denied Schroder’s allegations, tweeting, “That type of trash talk is not my style & never has been. Flat out NEVER happened.”

@CVivlamoreAJC not sure what the quote is referring to but one thing is certain I would never disrespect/talk trash about anyones family/mom — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) January 14, 2017

@CVivlamoreAJC That type of trash talk is not my style & never has been. Flat out NEVER happened. — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) January 14, 2017

RELATED:

Isaiah Thomas: NBA Made ‘the Right Call’ Not Suspending Him for Game 4