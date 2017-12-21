The season in Chicago began as a train wreck, but the Bulls have now won seven in a row, and Denzel Washington says the team is one of the Eastern Conference’s best.
Valentine credits health for the 10-20 Bulls’ recent success.
Chicago took care of the viisting Orlando Magic 112-94 Wednesday night.
Per NBC Sports Chicago:
Of course, Valentine is a confident kid and offered up this gem about where this team sits with its winning streak.
“I just think, with our whole team back now, I think we’re one of the best teams in the East because of our matchups,” Valentine said.
“We have a lot of guys who can do a lot of things. I know we started off bad, but I think we’re one of the better teams in the East.”
