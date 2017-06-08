The car that former Knicks head coach Derek Fisher flipped and totaled over the weekend is registered to Matt Barnes.

Fisher was arrested when he crashed the 2015 Cadillac Escalade just after 3 a.m. Sunday morning, with girlfriend Gloria Govan in the passenger seat.

According to TMZ, Barnes gave Govan the luxury SUV for use with their two children from their previous marriage.

From TMZ:

The SUV that Derek Fisher wrecked over the weekend in his DUI crash is registered to one Matthew K. Barnes… TMZ Sports has learned. Fisher was driving the white 2015 Cadillac Escalade early Sunday morning when he hit a guard rail on the 101 Freeway in L.A. and flipped it while driving home with his girlfriend, Gloria Govan. The car was completely totaled. Fisher was arrested for DUI.

