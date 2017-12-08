Derrick Rose says the potential $80 million remaining on his adidas contract didn’t affect his decision to return to the Cavaliers.

Speaking to the media for the first time since his two-week absence, Rose said, “If I wanted to leave, I would have left” (starting at 1:15):

How much did the adidas contract weigh-in to you coming back? Rose: “Man, I don’t care about. Not to be rude—I don’t care about no f—ing money. “It’s not about that. I’ve saved up enough money. It’s not about that. If I wanted to leave, I would have left.”

