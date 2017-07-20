Derrick Rose and the Cleveland Cavaliers are in “serious talks” on a one-year deal.

Derrick Rose is in serious talks with the Cavs on a 1-year deal, sources tell @wojespn and me. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) July 20, 2017

Rose would be a significant upgrade for the Cavs, who have felt pressure from LeBron James to improve their roster this summer.

According to EPSN, Rose’s contract would reportedly be for a League minimum, $2.1 million.

The former No. 1 draft pick has met with several teams over the past three weeks, including the Milwaukee Bucks and LA Clippers, but he has gained momentum on a deal with the Cavs in the past several days, sources said. The Cavs are believed to be offering Rose a minimum contract for $2.1 million for the upcoming seasons to play with Kyrie Irving in the team’s backcourt.

