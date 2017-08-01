Derrick Rose had no interest in helping the New York Knicks develop their younger players heading into next season, ending up in Cleveland as he was looking to win immediately.

BJ Armstrong, Rose’s agent, says “you’re a mentor when you no longer can play.”

Rose, 28, signed with the Cavs on a one-year deal for the veteran’s minimum.

Per the NY Post:

“Did we miss something?,” Rose’s agent B.J. Armstrong asked. “Is there something going [on] in New York we didn’t see? We all would agree they are on a different timeline than Derrick — a young team with great young talent there and trying to build something for the future. They’re not on the same timeline as players who are a little older and experienced. “It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out Derrick’s best basketball is right now. The Knicks aren’t ready to compete at that level right now. It could be three, four years.” The Knicks sought a mentor for [19-year-old Frenchman Frank] Ntilikina and Rose found the idea uninspiring. “You’re a mentor when you no longer can play,” Armstrong said. “This league you get paid to perform. You don’t get paid to be a mentor. That kid [Ntilikina] was drafted in [the] lottery. He’s got to play. One of the most coveted things in the NBA is experience. The kid needs to play. The new [collective bargaining agreement] is constructed to build through the draft. … Let that kid play and make mistakes and see what you have in four, five years. Maybe the kid turns out to be Steph Curry. I wish it was different. Derrick loved New York. Loved it. Had no problems with any of the people there. But nobody’s getting younger and knows what their basketball will be like in the future.”

