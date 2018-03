Former MVP Derrick Rose, who recently joined the Minnesota Timberwolves, had a message for his doubters on Saturday, via ESPN‘s Nick Friedell:

Some interesting thoughts from DRose today after practice. pic.twitter.com/xcvzZX75O0 — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) March 10, 2018

Rose also added: “If I get the rhythm, who knows how good I can be.”

Over 16 games this season, the 29-year-old guard has averaged 9.8 points.

