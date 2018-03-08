Report: Derrick Rose Signing With Minnesota

Free agent Derrick Rose is signing with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the remainder of the season, reports ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski:

Free agent guard Derrick Rose is signing with Minnesota for the rest of the season, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 8, 2018

Rose will reunite with head coach Tom Thibodeau and All-Star Jimmy Butler.

After being acquired by the Utah Jazz in a three-team deal at the trade deadline, Rose was promptly waived.

He apparently has been putting off joining another franchise due to personal reasons, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic:

Derrick Rose and his wife welcomed a baby earlier this week. Rose was putting off signing with a team until the baby arrived, league sources tell @TheAthleticMIN — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) March 8, 2018

The 2011 MVP has averaged 9.8 points over 16 outings in 2017-18.

