Report: Derrick Rose Signing With Minnesota

by March 08, 2018
612

Free agent Derrick Rose is signing with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the remainder of the season, reports ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski:

Rose will reunite with head coach Tom Thibodeau and All-Star Jimmy Butler.

After being acquired by the Utah Jazz in a three-team deal at the trade deadline, Rose was promptly waived.

He apparently has been putting off joining another franchise due to personal reasons, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic:

The 2011 MVP has averaged 9.8 points over 16 outings in 2017-18.

RELATED
Report: Timberwolves To Pursue Derrick Rose After Buyout

 
