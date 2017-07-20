As he mulls a one-year deal with Cavs, free-agent guard Derrick Rose will meet with the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.

The Lakers can offer more money than Cleveland—their $4.3 million exception—and reportedly envision Rose mentoring Lonzo Ball.

Cleveland is in serious talks with Rose, per @WindhorstESPN and @wojespn so Lakers will have to sell their environment as better than Cavs — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 20, 2017

Lakers also have the full $4.3M room mid-level. https://t.co/8ephR6kRLe — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 20, 2017

The Lakers are trying to entice Rose to sign with them, suggesting they can offer more playing time and money in a better environment after Rose’s tumultuous 2016-17 season with the New York Knicks, sources said. The Lakers think Rose can help the development of rookie point guard Lonzo Ball.

