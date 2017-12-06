Devin Booker‘s teammates carried him off the floor Tuesday night in Toronto after he injured his groin late in the fourth quarter.

The Suns announced that the 21-year-old suffered a strained left adductor, and that further tests will be conducted once he’s back in Phoenix.

.@Suns Injury Update: Devin Booker has a strained left adductor. He will be further evaluated when the team returns to Phoenix — Phoenix Suns Stats (@SunsBballComm) December 6, 2017

Booker is averaging 24.5 points a game, and finished with 19 in a 126-113 loss to the Raptors.

Per the AP: