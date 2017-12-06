Devin Booker‘s teammates carried him off the floor Tuesday night in Toronto after he injured his groin late in the fourth quarter.
The Suns announced that the 21-year-old suffered a strained left adductor, and that further tests will be conducted once he’s back in Phoenix.
.@Suns Injury Update: Devin Booker has a strained left adductor. He will be further evaluated when the team returns to Phoenix
— Phoenix Suns Stats (@SunsBballComm) December 6, 2017
Booker is averaging 24.5 points a game, and finished with 19 in a 126-113 loss to the Raptors.
Per the AP:
“It’s tough,” Suns center Greg Monre said.” He’s obviously one of the great young players in this league. He’s having an outstanding year right now, so you definitely don’t want to see him get injured.”
Booker, who shook off a 2-for-11 start to score a season-high 46 points Monday in a win at Philadelphia, shot 0 for 7 in the first half Tuesday. He finished 4 for 15 with 19 points, including 10 of 12 from the foul line.
“Any time you have to get carried off it’s always a scare, especially someone like him and how valuable he is to our team,” Suns forward Jared Dudley said.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus