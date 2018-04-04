Devin Booker Willing to Ink Extension With Suns

If “everything works out” in Phoenix this summer, Devin Booker will be more than happy to sign his name on a five-year, $156 million contract extension.

Talked to Booker today about the coaching search and the contract extension he's likely to receive this summer: https://t.co/UejWTvl7QS — scott bordow (@sbordow) March 30, 2018

Booker, 21, sounded a lot more enthused about committing to the Suns long-term back in October, before embarking on a 20-59 campaign (the NBA’s worst record.)

The front-office will ask for Booker’s input in their search for a head coach during the offseason, though he’s a lot more concerned with the roster makeup going forward.

Per the AZ Republic (via PBT):