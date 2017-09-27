After missing the final 13 games of the 2016-17 season with an ankle injury, Dion Waiters says he’s still experiencing swelling and discomfort.

According to the Sun Sentinel‘s Ira Winderman, Waiters opted not to have surgery because it would have kept him out 8-10 months.

Dion Waiters says he was told ankle surgery would have had him out eight to 10 months. Says still swollen. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) September 27, 2017

Waiters, who was a free agent in the offseason and returned on a four-year, $52 million contract, said he continues to push through discomfort. “Some days you’re going to feel great, some days it might be just one of them days,” he said following practice at Florida Atlantic University. “You have to push through it and be smart about the whole situation. “The swelling just started going down. It’s still a little bit swollen but it’s not how it was before.”

