Dion Waiters, channeling his inner Kobe Bryant, explains why he’d rather miss thirty shots than a mere nine.

Waiters has found his groove his in Miami, coming through in the clutch for the Heat, and his confidence has only grown.

More Waiters: "I’d rather go 0 for 30 than 0 for 9 because you go 0 for 9 that means you stopped shooting.That means you lost confidence." — Shandel Richardson (@ShandelRich) January 31, 2017

Dion Waiters says he is playing with that "philly cheese swag." — Shandel Richardson (@ShandelRich) January 31, 2017

Waiters and teammate Goran Dragic are working particularly well together.

Per the Sun-Sentinel:

The development was stunted once Waiters missed 20 games early in the season because of a groin injury. He struggled for a few games when he returned, and now they are playing like the backcourt the Heat envisioned when they acquired Waiters last offseason. “We were just getting that chemistry and then he’d get hurt a couple game and I’d get hurt,” Waiters said. “We never could really build that chemistry but now we know what each other likes to do.” Waiters is averaging 22.4 points, 5.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds the past five games, earning Eastern Conference player of the week honors. Dragic has produced 21 points, 7.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds a game during the same span.

