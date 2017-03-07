Security escorted an infuriated J.R. Smith from the court at the conclusion of Saturday’s Heat-Cavs battle in South Beach, something Dion Waiters thought was a tad of an overreaction on Smith’s part.

Speaking prior to Monday night’s rematch in Cleveland, Waiters said Smith needlessly escalated things at the end of a blowout.

Smith was not disciplined for his outburst.

Per the Palm Beach Post:

“Listen, man, when you come from that kind of stuff this stuff here is all acting,” Waiters said following the Heat shoot-around today. “I come from that. Why would I waste my time? Nothing is going to escalate. You got a bunch of security guys who will hold you back. It’s not going to go nowhere.

 

“When’s the last time there were a real fight in the NBA. We’re grown.”

 

Waiters added he thought Smith, “overreacted for no reason.”