Security escorted an infuriated J.R. Smith from the court at the conclusion of Saturday’s Heat-Cavs battle in South Beach, something Dion Waiters thought was a tad of an overreaction on Smith’s part.
Speaking prior to Monday night’s rematch in Cleveland, Waiters said Smith needlessly escalated things at the end of a blowout.
Dion Waiters says J.R. Smith ‘overreacted for no reason’ at end of Heat’s victory over Cavs Saturdayhttps://t.co/6KU8ja4DVQ pic.twitter.com/8k1UP46uKt
— Tom D'Angelo (@tomdangelo44) March 6, 2017
Smith was not disciplined for his outburst.
Per the Palm Beach Post:
“Listen, man, when you come from that kind of stuff this stuff here is all acting,” Waiters said following the Heat shoot-around today. “I come from that. Why would I waste my time? Nothing is going to escalate. You got a bunch of security guys who will hold you back. It’s not going to go nowhere.
“When’s the last time there were a real fight in the NBA. We’re grown.”
Waiters added he thought Smith, “overreacted for no reason.”
