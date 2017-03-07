Security escorted an infuriated J.R. Smith from the court at the conclusion of Saturday’s Heat-Cavs battle in South Beach, something Dion Waiters thought was a tad of an overreaction on Smith’s part.

Speaking prior to Monday night’s rematch in Cleveland, Waiters said Smith needlessly escalated things at the end of a blowout.

Dion Waiters says J.R. Smith ‘overreacted for no reason’ at end of Heat’s victory over Cavs Saturdayhttps://t.co/6KU8ja4DVQ pic.twitter.com/8k1UP46uKt — Tom D'Angelo (@tomdangelo44) March 6, 2017

Smith was not disciplined for his outburst.

