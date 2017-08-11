Heat guard Dion Waiters recently weighed in on the possibility of Kyrie Irving leaving the Cavaliers for the Miami Heat.

In an interview with HipHopSince1987, Waiters said that Kyrie “would help” the Heat, but added, “Just know there’s an alpha male over there too in myself.”

Starting at 8:36:

“It would help. I’m not against that. Just know there’s an alpha male over there too in myself. “I think that’s my biggest thing with everybody, ‘Oh he got irrational confidence…’ Man, I tell everybody, if I can make it from here, I can make it from anywhere. “My mom got shot, my dad got shot. C’mon bro, there ain’t nothing that I haven’t seen. Why not? I need that confidence to get through. “Every day I need that confidence to get by. It ain’t got nothin’ to do with ball. It’s who I am. It was instilled in me. “But you know, there’s an alpha male over there already. If you come there, we can boogie together.”

