Before he first signed with the Heat in 2016, Dion Waiters was asked by Pat Riley what he would do if he’s called upon to score in crunch time.

In a story with Sports Illustrated‘s Rohan Nadkarni, Waiters recalls how he confidently responded, “I haven’t had the opportunity yet. But I was born to destroy.”

The confidence behind Dion Waiters: ‘I was born to destroy’ https://t.co/URn1aLv0z5 pic.twitter.com/9o7HBl0pCN — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) October 11, 2017

“What are you going to do? What are you going to do when there’s four minutes left, and we need you to score, and we need you to lead the team?” Riley asked Waiters. “I know what I’m going to do,” Waited responded immediately, “I know I haven’t had the opportunity yet. But I was born to destroy.” Riley laughed. “I love it.”

RELATED:

Dion Waiters Says Ankle ‘Still A Little Bit Swollen’ After Season-Ending Injury