Dion Waiters admits now that he could have been in better shape earlier in his career.

He made conditioning a priority this season with the Miami Heat, finishing the season in the best shape of his career.

Waiters tweeted a picture on Wednesday showing his weight loss from when he signed with Miami in July to when he finished the season.

During his exit interview, Waiters said the Heat’s culture helped him get his body (and career) back on track. Via the Palm Beach Post:

“Them staying on top of you and making sure you do what you got to do. “Most important is getting your mind and body right. That’s one thing they preach over here, just get in the best shape of your life. “As you can see with some of the guys coming in including myself, just getting your body right. It showed with the performance on the court.”

