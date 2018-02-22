Dirk Nowitzki ‘Disgusted’ By Mavs Sexual Harrassment Scandal

Dirk Nowitzki says he was “disgusted” by reported details of a culture of sexual misconduct inside the Dallas Mavericks’ offices.

Nowitzki is “shocked” and “disappointed” by the franchise.

Mavs head coach Rick Carlisle considers the scandal an opportunity to “get something fixed.”

Per the Dallas Morning News: