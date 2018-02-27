Dirk Nowitzki On Tanking Mavs: ‘It Sets The Wrong Tone For The Future’

by February 27, 2018
226
dirk nowtizki mavs tanking

Mavericks big man Dirk Nowitzki thinks that tanking sets “the wrong tone” for a rebuilding franchise.

Following Dallas’ 109-103 win over the Pacers on Monday, Nowitzki said that it’s important for the young players to learn how to compete.

“You don’t really want a culture here that’s just giving up and quitting and not playing hard. I think it just sets the wrong tone for the future.

“I think it’s important for our young guys to learn how to compete and to compete all the time, play hard. You play your minutes hard.

“That’s the only way to get better. That’s the only way to play in this league, and whatever happens after the season, we’ll just go from there.

“But for now, you play your minutes hard and you play to win.”

RELATED:
Dirk Nowitzki ‘Disgusted’ By Mavs Sexual Harassment Scandal

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Report: Tanking NBA Teams Using ‘Inverse Analytics’

7 hours ago
488
robin lopez tanking
NBA

Robin Lopez on Tanking Bulls: ‘I’m Not Familiar With Military Artillery’

4 days ago
795
NBA

NBA Creating Confidential Hotline for Improper Workplace Conduct

4 days ago
122
NBA

Dirk Nowitzki ‘Disgusted’ By Mavs Sexual Harrassment Scandal

5 days ago
1,369
NBA

Mark Cuban Fined $600K for Tanking Comments

6 days ago
2,739
NBA

Report: Suns, Mavericks, Pacers Expected To Pursue Aaron Gordon This Offseason

6 days ago
1,136

TRENDING