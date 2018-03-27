Dirk Nowitzki: ‘I’m Planning To Come Back’

Dirk Nowitzki says that his plan “as of now” is to return to the Dallas Mavericks for his 21st season in the fall.

In a newsletter by the NYT‘s Marc Stein, Nowitzki said that he’s “feeling great” and wants to complete his two-year contract signed last June.

Yet all signs point to a 21st consecutive season with the Mavericks, the only N.B.A. team he’s known.

“As of now, I’m planning to come back,” said Nowitzki, who turns 40 on June 19.

“I feel great. I’ve only missed one game all season. I signed a two-year contract because I wanted to play two more years. And here we are.”

