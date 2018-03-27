Dirk Nowitzki: ‘I’m Planning To Come Back’

Dirk Nowitzki says that his plan “as of now” is to return to the Dallas Mavericks for his 21st season in the fall.

In a newsletter by the NYT‘s Marc Stein, Nowitzki said that he’s “feeling great” and wants to complete his two-year contract signed last June.

Here’s Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) on his plans for next season — which would be No. 21 in a row with the Dallas Mavericks — as covered in the latest @nytimes NBA newsletter that went out this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/6x7rE52raP — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 27, 2018

Yet all signs point to a 21st consecutive season with the Mavericks, the only N.B.A. team he’s known. “As of now, I’m planning to come back,” said Nowitzki, who turns 40 on June 19. “I feel great. I’ve only missed one game all season. I signed a two-year contract because I wanted to play two more years. And here we are.”

