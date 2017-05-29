LA Clippers team president and head coach Doc Rivers “absolutely” expects Chris Paul to return next season.

Paul, 32, is eligible to become a free agent this summer.

Reportedly, there is mutual interest between CP3 and the San Antonio Spurs.

Per the OC Register:

Doc Rivers gives the credit to Chris Paul and Blake Griffin. For a franchise with a transient history and no heritage to speak of, those two superstars have lent the Clippers stability and credibility.

“These guys have been responsible for the birth of our franchise in a lot of ways,” the Clippers coach said.

Paul and Griffin – along with J.J. Redick and a half-dozen role players – are eligible to become free agents this summer, and they and the Clippers have big decisions to make.

“I think that they deserve a chance to win,” Rivers said, “and that they have built this legacy. … I would love them to shepherd that through. Whether that happens or not, it’s too early. We’ll make all those decisions or they’ll make them for us.”