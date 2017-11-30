The LA Clippers (8-11), despite being on a three-game winning streak, are likely not going anywhere fast and Doc Rivers‘ head-coaching job may be in jeopardy.
Rivers says being on the hot seat doesn’t bother him.
"There’s nothing much I can do about it though. That’s the day in time it’s different than it was 15 years ago. Now people want to place blame right away. Blame me, blame whatever. It’s the way it’s going to work. Who cares? That doesn’t bother me at all. I don’t read it anyway."
— Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) November 29, 2017
Blake Griffin is expected to miss up to two months with a knee injury, trade rumors are swirling, and the Clips could be in for a very long winter.
Per the LA Times:
“When you take the job as the coach, you’re going to be a target,” Rivers said. “Players get hurt and you start losing, it’s the coach’s fault. I’ve been on this rodeo a long time. So, I know what I can do. I believe in the guys here. It is what it is. There’s not much I can do about it, though. That’s this day and time. It’s different than it was 15 years ago. I think you would admit to that.
“So now people want to place blame right away. And, blame me, blame whatever. It’s the way it’s going to work anyway. So who cares? That doesn’t bother me at all. I don’t read it anyway.”
What about those that say the Clippers and their front office should start tanking and rebuild through the draft? What about those that say the Clippers’ executive should trade DeAndre Jordan and Lou Williams for draft picks?
“Well, the day I start answering the Internet people, is the day I’m an Internet person,” Rivers said. “And that’s not going to happen. I don’t listen to all that stuff. We’re going to do what’s best for the franchise, always. And that’s what we’re going to keep doing.”
Commentscomments powered by Disqus