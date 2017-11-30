The LA Clippers (8-11), despite being on a three-game winning streak, are likely not going anywhere fast and Doc Rivers‘ head-coaching job may be in jeopardy.

Rivers says being on the hot seat doesn’t bother him.

"There’s nothing much I can do about it though. That’s the day in time it’s different than it was 15 years ago. Now people want to place blame right away. Blame me, blame whatever. It’s the way it’s going to work. Who cares? That doesn’t bother me at all. I don’t read it anyway." — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) November 29, 2017

Blake Griffin is expected to miss up to two months with a knee injury, trade rumors are swirling, and the Clips could be in for a very long winter.

Per the LA Times: