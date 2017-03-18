If the Clippers’ season ends once again in disappointment, team president and head coach Doc Rivers could be part of a major organizational shakeup.

According to ESPN’s Marc Stein, should the Clippers and Rivers part ways this offseason, Rivers could make a return to Orlando. The Magic, writes Stein, are close to letting go of GM Rob Hennigan.

From ESPN:

There has been persistent chatter for weeks over the NBA’s front-office grapevine that the Orlando Magic and Rivers will explore a reunion down the road. The Clippers, for starters, are bound to put their entire operation under the microscope if their season continues to unravel in its current manner. The Magic, meanwhile, appear headed for their own sooner-rather-than-later shakeup. League sources say without hesitation that Orlando general manager Rob Hennigan finds himself on the hot seat and is increasingly likely to be dismissed at season’s end Talk of an eventual Rivers return to the Magic Kingdom, where he launched his coaching career, is nonetheless too prevalent among league insiders to ignore.

