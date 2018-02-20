Donovan Mitchell Was In Attendance When LeBron James Made ‘The Decision’

by February 20, 2018

As a young boy going to school in the area, Donovan Mitchell was one of the kids in the audience when LeBron James made his infamous “decision” to “take his talents to South Beach” at the Boys and Girls Club in Greenwich, Connecticut, via Yahoo Sports‘ Dan Devine:

“It was in Greenwich, Conn., and I went to school in Greenwich [at Greenwich Country Day School],” he said. “So, as a big LeBron fan in the sixth grade, I forced my mom to let me go. I wanted him to go to Miami. I wanted him to get his first ring.”

While Mitchell was excited to hear James was joining the Heat, others in attendance were not so pleased:

“The people there who were Knicks fans … they weren’t too happy about it,” Mitchell said. “I almost got hit in the head with a Snapple bottle because they were just throwing stuff around outside. It was cool. I was just celebrating, so it was pretty cool.”

The rookie Mitchell is averaging 19.6 points, 3.5 assists, and 3.5 rebounds for the Jazz.

