Donovan Mitchell ‘Determined’ To Play In Game 2, But ‘Not Going To Push It’

by April 18, 2018
159

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell put on a show in his first playoff outing, dropping 27 points and 10 rebounds in a 116-108 loss to the Thunder.

But the star rookie also suffered a left foot contusion in the game.

Ahead of Game 2 on Wednesday night, Mitchell said he is determined to take the floor, but wants to be smart about the injury, via Eric Woodyard of the Deseret News:

Here is video of Spida getting some work in at shootaround:

