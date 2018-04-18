Donovan Mitchell ‘Determined’ To Play In Game 2, But ‘Not Going To Push It’

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell put on a show in his first playoff outing, dropping 27 points and 10 rebounds in a 116-108 loss to the Thunder.

But the star rookie also suffered a left foot contusion in the game.

Ahead of Game 2 on Wednesday night, Mitchell said he is determined to take the floor, but wants to be smart about the injury, via Eric Woodyard of the Deseret News:

Donovan Mitchell on playing Game 2: “I’m real determined on playing but if my body can’t, I’m not going to push it now and not be available the rest of the series. I think it’s a matter of being smart with it.” — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) April 18, 2018

Here is video of Spida getting some work in at shootaround:

Donovan Mitchell puts in work at shootaround ahead of Game 2 with assistant coach Johnnie Bryant. pic.twitter.com/y72Di6Vg6N — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) April 18, 2018

