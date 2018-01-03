Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell says he “would love” an invite to compete in the 2018 Slam Dunk Contest.

While guesting on the I Am Rapaport: Stereo Podcast, Mitchell said that while he would “definitely” compete in the Dunk Contest, “I’m not going to win it.”

Are you a dunk contest kind of dude? Mitchell: “I’ll do it. But if you’ve seen Aaron Gordon, Derrick Jones and all those guys, I’m not going to win it. But I’ll do it. “I would love to do it. That would be amazing. “I keep telling people this joke. I grew up with Derrick Jones, like around him for a long time. I’ve probably done 13 dunk contests in my life. I lost 12 to Derrick Jones. “So I would definitely do it. I got some dunks that I think would be cool.”

