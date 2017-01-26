Rapper and SLAM 198 cover subject, Drake, will be producing and hosting the forthcoming “NBA Awards Show“.

The event, which will air June 26 on TNT, will honor the NBA’s major awards winners—including MVP, Most Improved Player and Rookie of the Year—together for the first time.

Drizzy leaked the news while guesting on Kentucky coach John Calipari’s podcast this week. From around the 30:35 mark in the player below:

“I’m actually producing and hosting the first annual NBA Awards this year. I get to take the reigns on it. “The ESPYs let me do great things, and I thank them a lot for that. Usually award shows sometimes are a bit restricted. But they let me do a lot at the ESPYs, so we’ll just expand on that concept. “I love hosting. I love being in a room full of iconic, legendary people that I look up to and having that pressure of having to make them laugh and enjoy their evening.”

RELATED:

The ‘NBA Awards Show’ is Coming

TNT to Air an Annual NBA Awards Show