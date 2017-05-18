After making the All-NBA Third Team each of the past two seasons, Klay Thompson was snubbed completely this year.

Of Golden State’s four All-Stars, Thompson was the only one not to make an All-NBA team (Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry made the Second Team, Draymond Green was Third Team).

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Green called it BS that Thompson isn’t on an All-NBA team.

Draymond Green calls it BS that Klay Thompson isn't on an All-NBA team pic.twitter.com/EdmjPKwYwG — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 18, 2017

“I think it’s bullshit. “What we won? Sixty-seven games or something, and we probably handed teams three or four. Talking a possible 70-win season. “Klay’s one of our top-three guys. For him to not to be on an All-NBA team, I think that’s pretty crazy. “It’s some guys on there, as scorers, averaging 20 points and don’t have as near as many wins as we have. So how he could be left out, I don’t really understand it. “Also the way Klay can defend, I don’t really understand it. But I guess they got to find some way to punish us.”

