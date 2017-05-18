The NBA announced the All-NBA teams for the 2016-17 season today.

James Harden was the only unanimous selection, and LeBron James joined Kobe Bryant and Karl Malone as the only players in NBA history with 11 First Team selections.

Notable on the list of snubs is Paul George, who won’t be eligible for the new Designated Player Exemption, making a departure from Indiana more likely.

FIRST TEAM

F | LeBron James (498) F | Kawhi Leonard (490) C | Anthony Davis (343) G | James Harden (500) G | Russell Westbrook (498)

SECOND TEAM

F | Giannis Antetokounmpo (258) F | Kevin Durant (239) C | Rudy Gobert (339) G | Stephen Curry (290) G | Isaiah Thomas (236)

THIRD TEAM

F | Draymond Green (134) F | Jimmy Butler (102) C | DeAndre Jordan (54) G | John Wall (125) G | DeMar DeRozan (62)

Other players receiving votes, with point totals: Karl-Anthony Towns, 50; Chris Paul, 49; Marc Gasol, 48 (2); DeMarcus Cousins, 42 (2); Paul George, 40; Gordon Hayward, 27; Hassan Whiteside, 18; Kyrie Irving, 14; Klay Thompson, 14; Nikola Jokic, 12 (1); Damian Lillard, 12; Paul Millsap, 3; LaMarcus Aldridge, 1; Blake Griffin, 1; Al Horford, 1.

RELATED:

Brad Stevens on LeBron James: ‘He’s Better Than When I Got in the League’