Draymond Green says he doesn’t get the point of giving players double technical fouls.

Green, responding to the double-techs given to Kevin Durant and former teammate Russell Westbrook following their heated confrontation Wednesday night, thinks it’s an attempt to tamp down the passion of the game.

Draymond just doesn't understand double-technicals "Maybe everyone in the NBA should stop playing with passion" pic.twitter.com/2GCpCUOrs4 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 23, 2017

KD downplayed the exchange with Russ as “just ball.”

Per NBC Sports Bay Area: