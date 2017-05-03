Draymond Green says he has been called the “N-word” by angry fans in NBA arenas.

Green, responding to the story of an Orioles outfielder being showered with racist epithets at Fenway Park in Boston, says players lack proper protection.

.@Warriors' Draymond @Money23Green: 'I've gotten the N-word, all of that'

He says players need more protection.https://t.co/kb0eDxhf8n — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) May 3, 2017

Green and Warriors teammate Stephen Curry are members of an advisory board for the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality (RISE), a nonprofit organization using sports to improve race relations by driving social progress and understanding.

Per ESPN: