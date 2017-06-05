Kevin Durant’s decision to join Golden State last summer birthed a legion of nay-sayers, but when it’s all said and done, Draymond Green says people will only care about how much winning KD enjoyed with the Warriors.

“In five, 10 years, they’ll remember a ring,” Green believes.

Game 1 illustrates why joining Warriors was the right move for Kevin Durant. @ShamsCharania on @TheVertical. https://t.co/fSLPqleen8 pic.twitter.com/PV3ZpEuKmp — The Vertical (@TheVertical) June 2, 2017

Durant is now two wins away from becoming an NBA champ.

Per Yahoo:

Kevin Durant had welcomed the Golden State Warriors’ contingent for a free-agency meeting last July, the perception of a possible departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder weighing on all. From Stephen Curry and Andre Iguodala to Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, Durant heard: Let it go. Let it go. Beyond the sensitivity of leaving the Thunder, Durant’s reasoning to let go of Oklahoma City meant repositioning himself on a roster of closer partnerships, of competing once again in the NBA Finals against LeBron James. “Hey, they’ll talk now and come at K.D. now, but who cares?” Green said. “In five, 10 years, they’ll remember a ring. That’s it. K.D. knows. Versus you staying somewhere you’re not happy, just because you don’t want people to talk about you. What does that matter? “At the end of the day, people only care about his decision because of who he is. You got to make the decision that makes you happy. Any trials and tribulations you go through, you don’t go through alone. You go through it with us. We’re in it with you. We know this series is going to be a battle against the defending champs.”

