Draymond Green says the relationship between NBA players and referees is “horrible.”

Green suggests that the League could hire a “whole new crop” of refs.

The All-Star forward picked up his NBA-leading 11th technical foul on Saturday.

Per The Athletic (via CBS Sports):

“It’s bad,” Green told The Athletic. “It’s horrible. It’s really bad. I don’t know why it is. But I think it’s ridiculous. It’s ruining the game. … It should be one of, if not the main priority, to be solved. It definitely should.”

Green has grown so frustrated with the situation that, when asked for a possible solution, he threw out a radical idea.

“They can get a new crop (of referees), a whole new crop,” Green said. “Too many personal things going on. Too much me against you. It just don’t work that way.”