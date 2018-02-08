NBA Fines Draymond Green $50,000 For Comments Toward Official

by Russell Steinberg February 08, 2018

The NBA has fined Warriors forward Draymond Green $50,000 for “directing inappropriate and offensive language toward a game official,” according to a release.

His comments came at the end of the second quarter of Golden State’s 125-105 loss to the Thunder on Tuesday.

Green was issued a technical foul for his words. He was later ejected for the third time this season after picking up his second technical in the fourth quarter. That gave him a league-leading 13 on the season. That puts Green just three away from the 16-technical limit before an automatic suspension is induced.

 
You Might Also Like
joe johnson buyout title contender
NBA

Report: NBA Title Contenders Eyeing Joe Johnson After Buyout

4 hours ago
nba teams 1 billion
NBA

Every NBA Team Is Worth At Least $1 Billion

1 day ago
NBA

Mychal Thompson Says Son Klay ‘Would Love To Retire A Warrior’

2 days ago
NBA

Report: Warriors Inquired About Avery Bradley

3 days ago
NBA

Steve Kerr: Warriors Are ‘Dying To Get To The All-Star Break’

5 days ago
NBA

Steve Kerr Deletes Tweet Critical of James Harden Travel

6 days ago

TRENDING