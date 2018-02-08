NBA Fines Draymond Green $50,000 For Comments Toward Official

The NBA has fined Warriors forward Draymond Green $50,000 for “directing inappropriate and offensive language toward a game official,” according to a release.

His comments came at the end of the second quarter of Golden State’s 125-105 loss to the Thunder on Tuesday.

Green was issued a technical foul for his words. He was later ejected for the third time this season after picking up his second technical in the fourth quarter. That gave him a league-leading 13 on the season. That puts Green just three away from the 16-technical limit before an automatic suspension is induced.