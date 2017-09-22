Warriors forward Draymond Green thinks that the days of being physical with an opponent are over in the NBA.

While guesting on ESPN’s The Jump, Draymond said that toughness—in a traditional sense—is finished.

You don’t think toughness is a factor in the NBA anymore? Draymond: “No, not at all. The way you have to defend in the NBA now. The way the game is going, the style of play… “I don’t think when you’re evaluating a talent as far as a scout or a GM, I don’t think toughness should be one of the things you’re evaluating because you don’t have to be tough to play in this league today.”

RELATED:

Draymond Green Says He’s ‘Nowhere Near’ His Ceiling as a Player