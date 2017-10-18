Draymond Green wonders just how seriously the Houston Rockets take defense in their quest to dethrone the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

ICYMI: Draymond Green on Rockets: “I don’t know how serious they take defense” https://t.co/T3SAZxvxfL pic.twitter.com/eQoP91E5dR — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) October 17, 2017

Green says the Dubs aren’t just focused on getting buckets—getting stops is just as important.

Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni seems intent on winning shootouts—which his squad did in a nail-biter Tuesday night—and basically admitted during the preseason that Houston wouldn’t be able to put the clamps on Golden State.

Per the Mercury News: