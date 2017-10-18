Draymond Green wonders just how seriously the Houston Rockets take defense in their quest to dethrone the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors.
Green says the Dubs aren’t just focused on getting buckets—getting stops is just as important.
Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni seems intent on winning shootouts—which his squad did in a nail-biter Tuesday night—and basically admitted during the preseason that Houston wouldn’t be able to put the clamps on Golden State.
Per the Mercury News:
Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni told ESPN about the Warriors. “You’re not gonna stop them. It’s just not gonna happen. They’re not gonna stop us, either.”
The dismissive tone in Green’s voice grew louder after a reporter relayed D’Antoni’s quote.
“I don’t know how serious they take defense with that comment,” Green said, shaking his head. “But they added some good defensive players.”
Green listed (Chris) Paul’s defensive credentials, while admitting the potential loss in parting ways with (Patrick) Beverley.
“They want it to be a shoot out, which is fine,” Green said. “But we’re going to play some defense. We scored pretty well. But we’re a damn good defensive team too. So we’re going to play some defense.”
