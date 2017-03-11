Draymond Green took issue with the referees after the Warriors’ 103-102 loss to the T-Wolves on Friday, saying, “I got to play by different rules than the rest of the NBA.”

Specifically,Green took issue with his technical for striking Karl-Anthony Towns after the whistle.

“How I get a technical for trying to stop continuation?” Green said.

Ironically, Green joked that he wasn’t going to complain over the officiating and risk a potential fine.

“I contemplated for a long time whether I was just going to give the 25 [thousand dollars] up and wash my hands with it. I’m going to go buy myself a nice watch tonight with that $25,000 I thought about spending tonight. I’m going to post it on Twitter. Not Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat. I’m going to go buy myself a nice gift for the discipline I showed tonight.”

