With John Wall sidelined for the next 6-8 weeks, Adam Silver will have to pick an Eastern Conference replacement for the upcoming All-Star game.

And Draymond Green thinks Celtics youngster Jaylen Brown deserves the honor, per ESPN‘s Chris Haynes.

Draymond Green tells ESPN he believes Boston guard Jaylen Brown should be an All-Star. With John Wall out, Adam Silver must select injury replacement. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 30, 2018

The 21-year-old Brown is averaging 14.1 points and 5.5 rebounds on 46 percent shooting for the 36-15 Celtics.

