With John Wall sidelined for the next 6-8 weeks, Adam Silver will have to pick an Eastern Conference replacement for the upcoming All-Star game.

And Draymond Green thinks Celtics youngster Jaylen Brown deserves the honor, per ESPN‘s Chris Haynes.

The 21-year-old Brown is averaging 14.1 points and 5.5 rebounds on 46 percent shooting for the 36-15 Celtics.

Jaylen Brown: ‘Sports Is A Mechanism Of Control’

  
  
