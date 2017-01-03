Draymond Green says he doesn’t “care at all” about earning triple-doubles, so long as the Golden State Warriors keep on winning.

The All-Star forward notched a rare triple-dip this season Monday night, finishing with 15 points, 13 assists and ten boards to lead the Dubs past the visiting Denver Nuggets 127-119.

Green, you may recall, chastised himself for chasing stats last season.

Per the AP:

