The Spurs had a 21-point lead in the third quarter when Kawhi Leonard left Game 1 with an ankle injury on Sunday.

Leonard was torching the Warriors, having already scored 26 points (on 13 shots) and grabbing 8 boards in less than 24 minutes of action.

Golden State went on to outscore San Antonio 58-33 in a 113-111 comeback win.

After the game, Draymond Green admitted that the Warriors didn’t have an answer for Leonard, but he’s hoping Kawhi can make it back on the court soon.

Starting at 0:54:

“We had gotten the game to the pace that we wanted to start the half. Even with him in the game, we were scoring every time down the floor. We had really started pushing the tempo. “However, due to Kawhi being out there, we couldn’t get a stop. And so, we never really covered at ground. “It’s great to pull out the win. Obviously, we have to play against whoever they have out there. “And you definitely want to see him get back out there. You want to beat a team that’s at full strength.”

