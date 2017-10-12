Draymond Green thinks the Golden State Warriors are unbeatable, and the rest of the NBA knows it.

In a story with GQ‘s Clay Skipper, Draymond scoffs at the NBA teams that are “in a fucking panic” over how to beat the Warriors.

In conversation before and after his redemptive second title, Draymond Green proves he's still the NBA's best talker https://t.co/r2lKk9LZfu — Clay Skipper (@SkipperClay) October 12, 2017

“They didn’t stand a fucking chance,” he says of the Cavs, who lost in five games. “It pissed me off we didn’t sweep them, though.” […] “They don’t come out and hit twenty-four threes and they’re swept. And that’s the second best team in the world. “It’s pretty fucking sick to see how everybody is just in a fucking panic about what to do. You sit back and think, like, these motherfuckers, they know. “That’s the fun part about it: They know they don’t stand a chance.”

