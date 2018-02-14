Durant On Criticism Of Players Coaching: ‘Everybody Loves To Hate On Warriors’

by February 14, 2018

Steve Kerr allowed his players to coach during the Warriors 129-83 blowout victory over the Suns on Monday, prompting backlash from followers of the NBA.

Two days later, as Kerr’s decision continued to be discussed, Kevin Durant told reporters that “everybody just loves to hate” on Golden State and added “who gives a shit?”, per Sean Highkin:

Kerr similarly believed the unconventional move was no big deal, saying on 95.7 The Game in San Francisco that reactions quickly reminded him “what an insane world we live in.”

RELATED
Tyronn Lue Wouldn’t Let Cavs Players Coach Themselves

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Steve Kerr Comments On Reaction To Allowing Players To Coach

8 hours ago
NBA

Report: Apple Developing Drama Series Based On Kevin Durant’s Life

10 hours ago
NBA

Tyronn Lue Wouldn’t Let Cavs Players Coach Themselves

12 hours ago
NBA

Steve Kerr Lets Warriors Players Coach vs Suns

2 days ago
NBA

Report: Warriors GM Addresses Team About Technical Fouls

4 days ago
NBA

NBA Fines Draymond Green $50,000 For Comments Toward Official

6 days ago

TRENDING