Durant On Criticism Of Players Coaching: ‘Everybody Loves To Hate On Warriors’

Steve Kerr allowed his players to coach during the Warriors 129-83 blowout victory over the Suns on Monday, prompting backlash from followers of the NBA.

Two days later, as Kerr’s decision continued to be discussed, Kevin Durant told reporters that “everybody just loves to hate” on Golden State and added “who gives a shit?”, per Sean Highkin:

Kevin Durant on the backlash to Monday’s coaching experiment: “Everybody just loves to hate on the Warriors. Whatever we do, they don’t want to just say they hate us, so they’re going to make excuses up on why they don’t like us or why it was disrespectful. Who gives a shit?” — Sean Highkin (@highkin) February 14, 2018

Kerr similarly believed the unconventional move was no big deal, saying on 95.7 The Game in San Francisco that reactions quickly reminded him “what an insane world we live in.”

